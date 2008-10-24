Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BearNaked Pattern1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 38008
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Daniel Vieira Costa
The main idea is the crossover between CCI and MA when the price crossover the high value of BBollinger or crossover the low value of the BB. It's necessary to do a adjust of parameters for other timeframes. That default time frame is 5 minutes.
Version 1.1
Version 1.0
Recommendations:
- The indicator works very well in timeframe of 5 minutes, but, if do you want use in anoter timeframe, will be necessary adjust the parameters.
- Configuration:
- TimeFrame = 5 (but if do you want to use in another timeframe, it's necessary adjust the parameters)
- CCI_Periodo = 21;
- NivelCCI_Min = -80;
- NivelCCI_Max = 80;
- MMPeriodo = 14 (but try 20 too)
- BB_Period = 21;
- BB_Desvio =2;
- PIP_DesvioMAX = 0.0010 (deviation of the prices and de high line of the band boll..)
- PIP_Oscilacao = 0.0015 (oscilation of the price)
- CCI_Setup2 (experiment);
- FuraBollinger = If the price cross over the up or down line of the bollinger
The BUG was fixed..
Sorry for my english. I'm studing English a month.
BearNaked
Turtle Channel Method (Donchain).
One of the varieties of the price channel.MA Angle Tony
Indicator MAAngleTony.
20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend"
Improved version of 10 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" EAPivot Mid Support Historical.v1
Indicator Pivot Mid Support Historical.v1