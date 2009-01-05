Watch how to download trading robots for free
Volatility Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Judging by the code of indicator, it calculates the difference between the maximum maximums and minimum minimums of prices of the candlesticks for the last 20 bars (parameter).
The result is displayed in points.
Input Parameters:
extern int N=20; // period of the channel
Volatility indicator
