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Waddah_Attar_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Eng. Waddah Attar
A trend indicator that uses the MACD values multiplied by the averaged price of the financial asset, made as a colored histogram.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 07.03.2007.
Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16390
The indicator shows the strength of bulls and bears in a simple manner in a single window.si_q_asi
Short-term and cumulative indices of price fluctuations.
Virtual Stop Loss or Trailing Stop.Waddah_Attar_Trend_HTF
The Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.