Real author:

Eng. Waddah Attar

A trend indicator that uses the MACD values multiplied by the averaged price of the financial asset, made as a colored histogram.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 07.03.2007.

Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator