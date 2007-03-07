Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator Waddah Attar Trend is very simple , very easy to use and very sensetive to buy and sell signals.
Just buy when green and sell when red. You can use it on any timeframe, but watch your targets and stops.
Waddah_Attar_HTML
This Script creats HTML Report To Your Current Chart. It contains a usefull information. Try it.TrendMeLeaveMe
Just draw Trend Up or Trend Down before the Expert Advisor "TrendMeLeaveMe" start. Set properties, run expert and go to sleep or work.
MadroGoldenFilter
Indicator MadroGoldenFilter gives four signals to filtering 4 strategies.FX5_FiboSpiral
This indicator will plot Fibonacci golden spiral on the chart.