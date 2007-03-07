CodeBaseSections
Waddah Attar Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Indicator Waddah Attar Trend is very simple , very easy to use and very sensetive to buy and sell signals.

Just buy when green and sell when red. You can use it on any timeframe, but watch your targets and stops.




