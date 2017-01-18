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Experts

TralingLine - expert for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov
Alexey Viktorov

Alexey Viktorov

4.4 (44)
12 products 31 codes 49 topics 15155 comments
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6195
Rating:
(23)
Published:
TralingLine.mq5 (19.59 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor is intended to be used on Forex hedging accounts. It has not been tested on netting accounts.

When a new position appears, the EA draws a trend line, which can be moved as desired.

The trend line will be below the opening price for Buy positions and above the opening price for Sell positions, and also 2 bars to the right (into future), where they will remain and will be moved when a new bar appears.

If the trend line is later moved, so that it becomes lower than the Buy position, for example, the EA will generate a message indicating the price and profit or loss with which all positions will be closed.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16396

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