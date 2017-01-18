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TralingLine - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Expert Advisor is intended to be used on Forex hedging accounts. It has not been tested on netting accounts.
When a new position appears, the EA draws a trend line, which can be moved as desired.
The trend line will be below the opening price for Buy positions and above the opening price for Sell positions, and also 2 bars to the right (into future), where they will remain and will be moved when a new bar appears.
If the trend line is later moved, so that it becomes lower than the Buy position, for example, the EA will generate a message indicating the price and profit or loss with which all positions will be closed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16396
A trend indicator that uses the MACD values multiplied by the averaged price of the financial asset, made as a colored histogram.Bear_Bulls_Power
The indicator shows the strength of bulls and bears in a simple manner in a single window.
The Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Bear_Bulls_Power_HTF
The Bear_Bulls_Power indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.