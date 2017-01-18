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Indicators

si_q_asi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
si_q_asi.mq5 (15.19 KB) view
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Real author:

Evgeniy Butakov

Combined indicator calculated according to the formula by Welles Wilder, which shows the "Fluctuation indicator" and "Cumulative Fluctuation index" of the price as a colored histogram.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 15.09.2016.

Fig1. The si_q_asi indicator

Fig1. The si_q_asi indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16388

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