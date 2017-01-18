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si_q_asi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Evgeniy Butakov
Combined indicator calculated according to the formula by Welles Wilder, which shows the "Fluctuation indicator" and "Cumulative Fluctuation index" of the price as a colored histogram.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 15.09.2016.
Fig1. The si_q_asi indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16388
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