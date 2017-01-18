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Bear_Bulls_Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Waddah Attar
The indicator shows the strength of bulls and bears in a simple manner in a single window.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.03.2016.
Fig1. The Bear_Bulls_Power indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16389
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