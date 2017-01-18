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Waddah_Attar_Trend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Waddah_Attar_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Waddah_Attar_Trend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The Waddah_Attar_Trend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16399
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