CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bears Bulls Power - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
66980
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicators shows Bears Power and Bulls Power in easy way at one window.




Advanced ADX Advanced ADX

This indicator shows ADX indicator in another easy way. Buy when Bars is Green, Sell When Bars is Red.

Waddah Attar Explosion Waddah Attar Explosion

Indicator Waddah_Attar_Explosion is very powerful. It alerts you to buy , sell , exit buy and exit sell.

Symbol Index MA Symbol Index MA

This indicator shows symbol index with two MA.

Set Fibo Price Set Fibo Price

This indicator puts Prices at Fibo lines.