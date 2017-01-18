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Color Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Color Day indicator colors the bullish and bearish days.
If the daily Close is greater than Open, colors in blue (customizable in settings).
input color UP = Blue; // color of bullish day
If the daily Close is less than Open, colors in red (customizable in settings).
input color DN = Red; // color of bearish day
Copy the Open, Close prices and opening time for the specified number of days Days:
CopyTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,tm); CopyOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,op); CopyClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,cl);
to the corresponding arrays:
datetime tm[]; double op[]; double cl[];
Before installing the indicator to the chart, set the dimension of arrays:
int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping Comment(""); ArrayResize(tm,Days); ArrayResize(op,Days); ArrayResize(cl,Days); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Assign the values of array cells to variables and determine the daily closing time time1:
datetime time0=tm[i]; datetime time1=time0+3600*24; double dopen=op[i]; double dclose=cl[i];
Using the PutRect() function:
void PutRect(string name,datetime t1,double p1,datetime t2,double p2,color clr) { ObjectDelete(0,name); //--- create rectangle by the given coordinates ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,t1,p1,t2,p2); //--- set rectangle color ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) mode of filling the rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FILL,true); }
Color the day depending on where the price went:
if(dclose<dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN); if(dclose>dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);
Iterate over all days specified in the Days parameter in a cycle:
for(int i=0;i<=Days;i++) { CopyTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,tm); CopyOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,op); CopyClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,cl); datetime time0=tm[i]; datetime time1=time0+3600*24; double dopen=op[i]; double dclose=cl[i]; if(dclose<dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN); if(dclose>dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);
When deleting the indicator from the chart using the DeleteObjects() function:
void DeleteObjects() { for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE)-1;i>=0;i--) { string name=ObjectName(0,i,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE); if(StringFind(name,"Rect",0)>=0) ObjectDelete(0,name); } }
remove the created objects from the chart:
void OnDeinit(const int reason) { Comment(""); DeleteObjects(); }
Settings:
input int Days = 11; // days for calculation input color UP = Blue; // color of bullish day input color DN = Red; // color of bearish day
Fig. 1. The indicator on the chart
Tips:
- The Color Day indicator — visual trading assistant.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16383
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