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Indicators

Color Day - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Kornishkin
Andrey Kornishkin

Andrey Kornishkin

5 (2)
https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/AM2
6 products 1 article 21 codes 23 topics 249 comments
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ColorDay.mq5 (7.48 KB) view
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The Color Day indicator colors the bullish and bearish days.

If the daily Close is greater than Open, colors in blue (customizable in settings).

input color UP = Blue;  // color of bullish day

If the daily Close is less than Open, colors in red (customizable in settings).

input color DN = Red;   // color of bearish day

Copy the Open, Close prices and opening time for the specified number of days Days:

CopyTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,tm);
      CopyOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,op);
      CopyClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,cl);

to the corresponding arrays:

datetime tm[];
double op[];
double cl[];

Before installing the indicator to the chart, set the dimension of arrays:

int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   Comment("");
   ArrayResize(tm,Days);
   ArrayResize(op,Days);
   ArrayResize(cl,Days);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Assign the values of array cells to variables and determine the daily closing time time1:

datetime time0=tm[i];
      datetime time1=time0+3600*24;
      double dopen=op[i];
      double dclose=cl[i];

Using the PutRect() function:

void PutRect(string name,datetime t1,double p1,datetime t2,double p2,color clr)
  {
   ObjectDelete(0,name);
//--- create rectangle by the given coordinates
   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,t1,p1,t2,p2);
//--- set rectangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) mode of filling the rectangle 
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FILL,true);
  }

Color the day depending on where the price went:

if(dclose<dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN);
      if(dclose>dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);

Iterate over all days specified in the Days parameter in a cycle:

for(int i=0;i<=Days;i++)
     {
      CopyTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,tm);
      CopyOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,op);
      CopyClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0,Days+1,cl);

      datetime time0=tm[i];
      datetime time1=time0+3600*24;
      double dopen=op[i];
      double dclose=cl[i];

      if(dclose<dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,DN);
      if(dclose>dopen) PutRect("Rect"+(string)dopen,time0,dopen,time1,dclose,UP);

When deleting the indicator from the chart using the DeleteObjects() function:

void DeleteObjects()
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE)-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      string name=ObjectName(0,i,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE);
      if(StringFind(name,"Rect",0)>=0) ObjectDelete(0,name);
     }
  }


remove the created objects from the chart:

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   Comment("");
   DeleteObjects();
  }

Settings:

input int   Days = 11;  // days for calculation
input color UP = Blue;  // color of bullish day
input color DN = Red;   // color of bearish day

Fig. 1. The indicator on the chart


Tips:

  • The Color Day indicator — visual trading assistant.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16383

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