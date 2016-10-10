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Indicators

i-CAi_Cloud_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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i-CAi_Cloud_Digit.mq5 (12.64 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author:

Alexander Piechotta

The i-CAi indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input variable:

input uint Digit=2; //Number of digits to round to

The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The i-CAi_Cloud_Digit indicator

Fig.1. The i-CAi_Cloud_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16073

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