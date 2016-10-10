Real author:

klot

The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the RVI indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.

This approach can be applied to smooth the values of any indicators. The main advantage of the method is virtually no delay.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint RVIPeriod= 14 ; input uint N = 7 ; input uint SS = 20 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

where:

N — series length (power of two);

SS — Smoothing coefficient, zeroes the frequencies above the specified value in the obtained spectrum. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the RVI series is fully repeated.

The indicator operation requires the library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7000.

Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_RVI indicator