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i-CAi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Alexander Piechotta
The indicator displays the breakthrough line.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.10.2008.
Fig.1. The i-CAi indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15969
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