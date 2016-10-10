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PPO_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Tom Balfe
Semaphore signal indicator based on the relative smoothed rate of price change.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.03.2008.
Fig.1. The PPO_Sign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16071
The indicator represents the derivative of the second averaging of the financial asset price, increased a hundred times.Exp_PPO_Cloud
The Exp_PPO_Cloud EA is based on the signals generated by the PPO_Cloud oscillator.
The indicator colors the candlesticks according to B. Williams.i-CAi_Cloud_Digit
The i-CAi indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values.