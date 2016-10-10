Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-SpectrAnalysis_ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 10511
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
klot
The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the ADX indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.
This approach can be applied to smooth the values of any indicators. The main advantage of the method is virtually no delay.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint ADXPeriod=14; // averaging period input uint N = 7; // number Length input uint SS = 20; // smoothing factor input int Shift=0; // The shift indicator in the horizontal bars input uint ExtraHighLevel=60; // Maximum trend level input uint HighLevel=40; // Strong trend level input uint LowLevel=20; // Weak trend level input ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT;// Style of level lines input color LevelColor=clrBlue; // Color of levels input ENUM_WIDTH LevelWidth=w_1; // Width of levels
where:
- N — series length (power of two);
- SS — Smoothing coefficient, zeroes the frequencies above the specified value in the obtained spectrum. SS cannot be greater than 2^N. If SS = 2^N, the ADX series is fully repeated.
The indicator operation requires the library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7000.
Fig.1. The i-SpectrAnalysis_ADX indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16074
The i-CAi indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values.CandlesticksBW
The indicator colors the candlesticks according to B. Williams.
The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the RVI indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.i-SpectrAnalysis_OsMA
The indicator is an example of smoothing a time series of the OsMA indicator by filtering harmonics of higher order.