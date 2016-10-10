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CandlesticksBW - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Vladimir
The indicator colors the candlesticks according to B. Williams:
- Uptrend and growing candles - aqua;
- Uptrend and falling candles - blue;
- no trend and growing candles - green;
- no trend and falling candles - red;
- Downtrend and growing candles - purple;
- Downtrend and falling candles - magenta
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 13.02.2008.
Fig.1. The CandlesticksBW indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16072
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