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Indicators

CandlesticksBW - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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13466
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Real author:

Vladimir

The indicator colors the candlesticks according to B. Williams:

  • Uptrend and growing candles - aqua;
  • Uptrend and falling candles - blue;
  • no trend and growing candles - green;
  • no trend and falling candles - red;
  • Downtrend and growing candles - purple;
  • Downtrend and falling candles - magenta

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 13.02.2008.

Fig.1. The CandlesticksBW indicator

Fig.1. The CandlesticksBW indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16072

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