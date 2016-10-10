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Indicators

PPO_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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7798
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
PPO_Cloud.mq5 (8.33 KB) view
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Real author:

Tom Balfe

Ordinary oscillator with calculations based on the formula:

PPO=(FastEMA-SlowEMA)/SlowEMA

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.03.2008.

Fig.1. The PPO_Cloud indicator

Fig.1. The PPO_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16060

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