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PPO_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Tom Balfe
Ordinary oscillator with calculations based on the formula:
PPO=(FastEMA-SlowEMA)/SlowEMA
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 08.03.2008.
Fig.1. The PPO_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16060
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