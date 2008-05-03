CodeBaseSections
Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor
43912
(18)
PPO.mq4 (2.68 KB) view
Author: Tom Balfe

Percentage Price Oscillator is calculated as the difference between the short and the long EMA, the obtained result being divided by the short EMA.

  • It displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the oscillator.
  • It emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.

Follows formula: (FastEMA-SlowEMA)/SlowEMA


