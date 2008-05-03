Watch how to download trading robots for free
Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Views:
43912
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Author: Tom Balfe
Percentage Price Oscillator is calculated as the difference between the short and the long EMA, the obtained result being divided by the short EMA.
- It displays more precise signals of divergences between prices and the value of the oscillator.
- It emphasizes price extremums more precisely, it moves faster.
Follows formula: (FastEMA-SlowEMA)/SlowEMA
