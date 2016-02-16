CodeBaseSections
Volatility_Step_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

fxborg

The indicator plots the Step Channel based on volatility (smoothed standard deviation).

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 21.12.2015.

Figure 1. The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14731

