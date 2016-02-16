Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Volatility_Step_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5546
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
fxborg
The indicator plots the Step Channel based on volatility (smoothed standard deviation).
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 21.12.2015.
Figure 1. The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14731
The BaseVolatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.BaseVolatility
The indicator of smoothed Standard Deviation or by the terminology of the resulting indicator's author - the base volatility indicator.
The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.CCI_On_StepChannel
The classic CCI indicator which uses the typical price of the moving average as a data source. This version of the CCI indicator uses the average line of the Volatility Step Channel indicator.