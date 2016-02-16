Join our fan page
Volatility_Step_Channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Volatility_Step_Channel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
The indicator plots the Step Channel based on volatility.BaseVolatility_HTF
The BaseVolatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The classic CCI indicator which uses the typical price of the moving average as a data source. This version of the CCI indicator uses the average line of the Volatility Step Channel indicator.CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF
The CCI_On_StepChannel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.