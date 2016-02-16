CodeBaseSections
BaseVolatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5537
(17)
basevolatility.mq5 (7.65 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Real author:

fxborg

The indicator of smoothed Standard Deviation or by the terminology of the resulting indicator's author — the base volatility indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 21.12.2015.

Figure 1. The BaseVolatility indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14727

