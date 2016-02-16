CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI_On_StepChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5143
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
cci_on_stepchannel.mq5 (12.37 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

fxborg

The classic CCI indicator which uses the typical price of the moving average as a data source. This version of the CCI indicator uses the average line of the Volatility Step Channel indicator.

The line is created as a result of "tug of war" between the rising and falling prices.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.12.2015.

Figure 1. The CCI_On_StepChannel indicator

Figure 1. The CCI_On_StepChannel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14734

Volatility_Step_Channel_HTF Volatility_Step_Channel_HTF

The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Volatility_Step_Channel Volatility_Step_Channel

The indicator plots the Step Channel based on volatility.

CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF

The CCI_On_StepChannel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

RJTX_Matches_Smoothed RJTX_Matches_Smoothed

The indicator helps to determine the beginning and end of trends on the basis of the slope of the "matches" lines and the color of their heads. Each match represents a line between the smoothed open price of a bar and the smoothed close price of the next one.