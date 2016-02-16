Real author:

fxborg

The classic CCI indicator which uses the typical price of the moving average as a data source. This version of the CCI indicator uses the average line of the Volatility Step Channel indicator.

The line is created as a result of "tug of war" between the rising and falling prices.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.12.2015.

Figure 1. The CCI_On_StepChannel indicator