CCI_On_StepChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
fxborg
The classic CCI indicator which uses the typical price of the moving average as a data source. This version of the CCI indicator uses the average line of the Volatility Step Channel indicator.
The line is created as a result of "tug of war" between the rising and falling prices.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 23.12.2015.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14734
The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Volatility_Step_Channel
The indicator plots the Step Channel based on volatility.
The CCI_On_StepChannel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.RJTX_Matches_Smoothed
The indicator helps to determine the beginning and end of trends on the basis of the slope of the "matches" lines and the color of their heads. Each match represents a line between the smoothed open price of a bar and the smoothed close price of the next one.