Volatility Step Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33449
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
This indicator shows Step Channel based on volatility (Base Volatility Indicator).
Updates (12/09/2015):
- v 1.01 — Added hybrid mode.
* Base Volatility Indicator is 70 MA of StdDev(10).
Settings:
Recommendations:
Uses 2 step channels
1st settings
2nd settings
