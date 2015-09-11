CodeBaseSections
Volatility Step Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

fxborg | English
33449
(27)
This indicator shows Step Channel based on volatility (Base Volatility Indicator).

Updates (12/09/2015):

  • v 1.01 — Added hybrid mode.

Volatility Step Channel

* Base Volatility Indicator is 70 MA of StdDev(10).

Settings:

Volatility Step Channel settings

Recommendations:

2 step channels

Uses 2 step channels


1st settings


2nd settings

