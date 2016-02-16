CodeBaseSections
BaseVolatility_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
basevolatility.mq5 (7.65 KB) view
basevolatility_htf.mq5 (9.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The BaseVolatility indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires BaseVolatility.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The BaseVolatility_HTF indicator

BaseVolatility BaseVolatility

The indicator of smoothed Standard Deviation or by the terminology of the resulting indicator's author - the base volatility indicator.

MaxminChannelWithSlope_HTF MaxminChannelWithSlope_HTF

The MaxminChannelWithSlope indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Volatility_Step_Channel Volatility_Step_Channel

The indicator plots the Step Channel based on volatility.

Volatility_Step_Channel_HTF Volatility_Step_Channel_HTF

The Volatility_Step_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.