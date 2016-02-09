Real author:

Rudinei Felipetto

The Didi needles indicator with the advanced customization settings of the moving averages used in its calculations.

input Smooth_Method Curta_Method= MODE_SMA ; input uint Curta= 3 ; input int CPhase= 15 ; input Smooth_Method Media_Method= MODE_SMA ; input uint Media= 8 ; input int MPhase= 15 ; input Smooth_Method Longa_Method= MODE_SMA ; input uint Longa= 20 ; input int LPhase= 15 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_CLOSE ; input bool Revers= false ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XDidi_Index and XDidi_Index_Cloud indicators