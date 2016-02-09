CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XDidi_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4967
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xdidi_index.mq5 (8.84 KB) view
xdidi_index_cloud.mq5 (8.04 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Rudinei Felipetto

The Didi needles indicator with the advanced customization settings of the moving averages used in its calculations.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method Curta_Method=MODE_SMA; // Curta Averaging method
input uint Curta=3; // Curta Depth of smoothing
input int CPhase=15; // Curta Smoothing parameter
//--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient period;
//--- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
//--- 
input Smooth_Method Media_Method=MODE_SMA; // Media Averaging method
input uint Media=8; // Media Depth of smoothing
input int MPhase=15; // Media Smoothing parameter
//--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient period;
//--- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Smooth_Method Longa_Method=MODE_SMA; // Longa Averaging method
input uint Longa=20; // Longa Depth of smoothing
input int LPhase=15; // Longa Smoothing parameter
//--- for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient period;
//--- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;    // Price constant
input bool  Revers=false;  // Chart inversion relative to the time axis

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XDidi_Index and XDidi_Index_Cloud indicators

Figure 1. The XDidi_Index and XDidi_Index_Cloud indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14655

Didi_Index_Sign Didi_Index_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of two moving averages.

Didi_Index_HTF Didi_Index_HTF

The Didi_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

RealValue RealValue

This indicator is an attempt to evaluate the real market value of a financial asset.

RealValue_HTF RealValue_HTF

The RealValue with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.