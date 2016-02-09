Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RealValue_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3785
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The RealValue with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires RealValue.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The RealValue_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14660
RealValue
This indicator is an attempt to evaluate the real market value of a financial asset.XDidi_Index
The Didi needles indicator with the advanced customization settings of the moving averages used in its calculations.
XDidi_Index_HTF
The XDidi_Index with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.AMA_3HTF
Three Adaptive Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.