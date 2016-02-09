CodeBaseSections
RealValue - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Grzegorz Szczerba

This indicator is an attempt to evaluate the real market value of a financial asset. The idea was to create something that changes the direction slower than the market price and corresponds to the situation better than a moving average. The indicator increases, if the price is above it, and goes down, if the price is below. The rate of growth/decline is proportional to the average difference between the Low and High of the bars in a period specified in the settings.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.01.2016.

Figure 1. The RealValue indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14659

XDidi_Index XDidi_Index

The Didi needles indicator with the advanced customization settings of the moving averages used in its calculations.

Didi_Index_Sign Didi_Index_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of two moving averages.

RealValue_HTF RealValue_HTF

The RealValue with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XDidi_Index_HTF XDidi_Index_HTF

The XDidi_Index with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.