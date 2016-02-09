CodeBaseSections
Didi_Index_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Didi_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Didi_Index.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The Didi_Index_HTF and Didi_Index_Cloud_HTF indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14647

