CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Didi_Index_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4376
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Rudinei Felipetto

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of two moving averages. The indicator will be useful for those who utilize the crossovers of the Didi_Index indicator.

Figure 1. The Didi_Index_Sign indicator

Figure 1. The Didi_Index_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14651

Didi_Index_HTF Didi_Index_HTF

The Didi_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal

METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

XDidi_Index XDidi_Index

The Didi needles indicator with the advanced customization settings of the moving averages used in its calculations.

RealValue RealValue

This indicator is an attempt to evaluate the real market value of a financial asset.