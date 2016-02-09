CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

F_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5029
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
f_rsi.mq5 (9.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Yuriy Tokman (YTG)

The RSI with dynamic levels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.01.2016.

Figure 1. The F_RSI indicator

Figure 1. The F_RSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14639

ATRSmoothed_HTF ATRSmoothed_HTF

The ATRSmoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ATRSmoothed_3HTF ATRSmoothed_3HTF

Three ATRSmoothed indicators from three different timeframes on one chart.

F_RSI_HTF F_RSI_HTF

The F_RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal

METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.