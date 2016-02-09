Join our fan page
F_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5029
Real author:
Yuriy Tokman (YTG)
The RSI with dynamic levels.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.01.2016.
Figure 1. The F_RSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14639
