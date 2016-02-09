CodeBaseSections
METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator input parameters:
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint PeriodDeMarker=7;                           // Indicator period
input uint StepSizeFast=5;                             // Fast step
input uint StepSizeSlow=15;                            // Slow step

  2. METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrTeal;                    // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. Input parameters of the METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indication trigger option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

In case several METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO_DeMarker.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14645

