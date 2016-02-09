Join our fan page
METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input uint PeriodDeMarker=7; // Indicator period input uint StepSizeFast=5; // Fast step input uint StepSizeSlow=15; // Slow step
- METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrTeal; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- Input parameters of the METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Indication trigger option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
In case several METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO_DeMarker.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation
Fig. 2. The METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14645
