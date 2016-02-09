METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a steering wheel, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator input parameters:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint PeriodDeMarker= 7 ; input uint StepSizeFast= 5 ; input uint StepSizeSlow= 15 ;

METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color Upsymbol_Color= clrTeal ; input color Dnsymbol_Color= clrMagenta ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Input parameters of the METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

In case several METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file METRO_DeMarker.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator A signal of trend continuation





Fig. 2. The METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal indicator Signal for trade