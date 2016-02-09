Three ATRSmoothed indicators from three different timeframes on one chart. For greater clarity, the indicator from the lower timeframe is displayed by a histogram, from the middle timeframe - by colored dots, from the higher timeframe - by bold lines.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ATRSmoothed.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The ATRSmoothed_3HTF indicator