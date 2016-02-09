Join our fan page
ATRSmoothed_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3426
Three ATRSmoothed indicators from three different timeframes on one chart. For greater clarity, the indicator from the lower timeframe is displayed by a histogram, from the middle timeframe - by colored dots, from the higher timeframe - by bold lines.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ATRSmoothed.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The ATRSmoothed_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14621
A common Average True Range with the ability to smooth the resulting curve using an additional averaging method.EMD
Performs the Empirical Mode Decomposition for the current instrument.
The ATRSmoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.F_RSI
The RSI with dynamic levels.