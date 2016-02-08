Watch how to download trading robots for free
F_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 16728
The RSI with dynamic levels.
Description of the indicator settings:
- Price — applied price.
- PRICE_CLOSE — Close price;
- PRICE_OPEN — Open price;
- PRICE_HIGH — High price for the period;
- PRICE_LOW — Low price for the period;
- PRICE_MEDIAN — Median Price, (High+Low)/2;
- PRICE_TYPICAL — Typical price, (High+Low+Close)/3;
- PRICE_WEIGHTED — Weighted Close price (High+Low+Close+Close)/4
- RSI_PERIOD — Averaging period for the indicator calculation.
- K — Coefficient, the distance between the dynamic levels.
- Mode — Averaging method. SMA — simple averaging. SMMA — smoothed averaging.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14570
