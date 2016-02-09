CodeBaseSections
ATRSmoothed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ATRSmoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ATRSmoothed.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ATRSmoothed_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14622

ATRSmoothed_3HTF ATRSmoothed_3HTF

Three ATRSmoothed indicators from three different timeframes on one chart.

ATRSmoothed ATRSmoothed

A common Average True Range with the ability to smooth the resulting curve using an additional averaging method.

F_RSI F_RSI

The RSI with dynamic levels.

F_RSI_HTF F_RSI_HTF

The F_RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.