Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
F_RSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3700
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The F_RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires F_RSI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The F_RSI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14640
The RSI with dynamic levels.ATRSmoothed_HTF
The ATRSmoothed indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
METRO_DeMarker_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.Didi_Index_HTF
The Didi_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.