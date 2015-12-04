Join our fan page
FatlMacdCandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
3712
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two FatlMacd indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the FatlMacdCandle indicator fill color.
The indicator requires FatlMacd.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The FatlMacdCandleSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14166
