Indicators

FatlMacdCandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3712
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
fatlmacd.mq5 (8.23 KB) view
fatlmacdcandlesign.mq5 (8.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two FatlMacd indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the FatlMacdCandle indicator fill color.

The indicator requires FatlMacd.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FatlMacdCandleSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14166

