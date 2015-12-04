A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JFatl indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the JFatlCandle indicator fill color.

The indicator requires JFatl.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The JFatlCandleSign indicator