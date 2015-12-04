Join our fan page
FatlMacdCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3684
-
The FatlMacd indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the FatlMacd algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The FatlMacdCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14151
