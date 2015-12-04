CodeBaseSections
FatlMacdCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
fatlmacd.mq5 (8.23 KB) view
fatlmacdcandle.mq5 (8.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The FatlMacd indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the FatlMacd algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The FatlMacdCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14151

FatlMacd_HTF FatlMacd_HTF

The FatlMacd indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

EMVCandle EMVCandle

The Ease of Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

EMV_Histogram_HTF EMV_Histogram_HTF

The EMV_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Background_JFatlCandle_HTF Background_JFatlCandle_HTF

The indicator draws JFatlCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.