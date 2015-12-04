CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3701
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
ema.mq5 (5.97 KB) view
ema_htf.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires EMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The EMA_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The EMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14164

Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF

The indicator draws FatlMacdCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

2pbIdeal1MACandle 2pbIdeal1MACandle

The 2pbIdeal1MA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

FatlMacdCandleSign FatlMacdCandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two FatlMacd indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.

JFatlCandleSign JFatlCandleSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JFatl indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.