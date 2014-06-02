Join our fan page
FatlMacd - indicator for MetaTrader 5
An oscillator from an averaged difference between the FATL digital filter and the Close price.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The FatlMacd indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2336
