Indicators

Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3756
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
background_fatlmacdcandle_htf.mq5 (16.96 KB) view
fatlmacd.mq5 (8.23 KB) view
fatlmacdcandle.mq5 (8.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The indicator draws FatlMacdCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in green or purple, shadows are painted in light lime or light beige.

Place FatlMacdCandle.mq5 and FatlMacd.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14163

