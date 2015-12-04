Join our fan page
Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws FatlMacdCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in green or purple, shadows are painted in light lime or light beige.
Place FatlMacdCandle.mq5 and FatlMacd.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. The Background_FatlMacdCandle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14163
