2pbIdeal1MACandleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4552
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two 2pbIdeal1MA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series. The signals occur when the difference between these indicators changes sign, i.e. in full accordance with the change of the 2pbIdeal1MACandle indicator fill color.
The indicator requires 2pbIdeal1MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The 2pbIdeal1MACandleSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14168
