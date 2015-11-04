Join our fan page
MA_RoundingStDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4107
The real author:
BACKSPACE
The MA_Rounding indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the MA_Rounding indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
The indicator uses the СMoving_Average and CXMA classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The MA_RoundingStDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14081
