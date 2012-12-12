Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MA Rounding - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7267
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
BACKSPACE
Crossed МА and ZigZag. To be more exactly, МА drawn on the Zigzag principle. In the input data except the Moving Average itself also the parameter is present.
input uint MaRound=50; //coefficient of rounding
This parameter determines on what number of points to the side opposite the previous movement the МА doesn't respond.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 11.02.2010.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The MA Rounding indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1211
The indicator draws candlesticks depending on the trend direction.Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend
Trading system using the Kolier_SuperTrend trend indicator
The indicator draws the channel for flat market based on the MA Rounding.2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles
This indicator draws candlesticks in accordance with the color of the bars in histogram of the 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator.