MA Rounding - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
7267
(22)
ma_rounding.mq5 (7.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
The real author:

BACKSPACE

Crossed МА and ZigZag. To be more exactly, МА drawn on the Zigzag principle. In the input data except the Moving Average itself also the parameter is present. 

input uint MaRound=50; //coefficient of rounding

This parameter determines on what number of points to the side opposite the previous movement the МА doesn't respond.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 11.02.2010.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The MA Rounding indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1211

