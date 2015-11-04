CodeBaseSections
MA_RoundingCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The MA_Rounding indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MA_Rounding algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file MA_Rounding.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MA_RoundingCandle indicator

MA_RoundingStDev MA_RoundingStDev

The MA_Rounding indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

MA_Rounding_HTF MA_Rounding_HTF

The MA_Rounding indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF

The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF

The indicator draws MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.