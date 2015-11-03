CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6384
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Chande Momentum Oscillator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Chande_Momentum_Oscillator.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle indicator

Fig.1. The Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14066

Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker

The Exp_ColorZerolagDeMarker Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagDeMarker indicator cloud changes its color.

Exp_ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

MA_Rounding_HTF MA_Rounding_HTF

The MA_Rounding indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

MA_RoundingStDev MA_RoundingStDev

The MA_Rounding indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.