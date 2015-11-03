The Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Chande Momentum Oscillator algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file Chande_Momentum_Oscillator.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Chande Momentum Oscillator_Candle indicator