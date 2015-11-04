CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MA_Rounding_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
ma_rounding.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
ma_rounding_htf.mq5 (9.65 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The MA_Rounding indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires MA_Rounding.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MA_Rounding_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14080

