Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4260
(18)
The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on a candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in green or pink, shadows are painted in lime or plum color respectively.

Candlesticks appear on the chart only if the candlestick body is greater than the value of the input parameter of the indicator.

input uint Level=100; // Trigger level in price chart points

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file Candles_Smoothed.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14089

MA_RoundingCandle MA_RoundingCandle

The MA_Rounding indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MA_Rounding algorithm.

MA_RoundingStDev MA_RoundingStDev

The MA_Rounding indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF Background_MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF

The indicator draws MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle

The Exp_MA_Rounding_Candle Expert Advisor is based on the MA_Rounding_Candle indicator candlestick color change.