Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on a candlestick direction the candlestick body is painted in green or pink, shadows are painted in lime or plum color respectively.
Candlesticks appear on the chart only if the candlestick body is greater than the value of the input parameter of the indicator.
input uint Level=100; // Trigger level in price chart points
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file Candles_Smoothed.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. The Background_Candles_Smoothed_Step_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14089
