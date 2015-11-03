Join our fan page
XKRI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The smoothed KRI oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The indicator uses the СMoving_Average and CXMA classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XKRI_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13957
The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicator displays trend directions from three bars of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend directionKRI_HTF
The KRI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The KRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.XKRI_Histogram_HTF
The XKRI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.