XKRI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3670
(16)
The smoothed KRI oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The indicator uses the СMoving_Average and CXMA classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XKRI_Histogram indicator

SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal

The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicator displays trend directions from three bars of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction

KRI_HTF KRI_HTF

The KRI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

KRICandle KRICandle

The KRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

XKRI_Histogram_HTF XKRI_Histogram_HTF

The XKRI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.