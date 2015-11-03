CodeBaseSections
KRI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
The KRI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires KRI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KRI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13945

